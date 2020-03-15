Barclays PLC Buys 8,444 Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Recro Pharma worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 132,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 1,548.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 28,462 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

REPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of REPH stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. Recro Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

