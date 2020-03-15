Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 559,007 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,293,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after buying an additional 3,508,785 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 136.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 700,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 74.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 598,199 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 534,180 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 11,216,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 418,801 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

