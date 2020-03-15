Barclays PLC Grows Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $716.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $52.68.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

