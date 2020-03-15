Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Global Medical REIT worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. National Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51 and a beta of 0.45. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.