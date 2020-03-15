Barclays PLC Has $457,000 Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Waterstone Financial worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 5,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

WSBF stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $408.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSBF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.