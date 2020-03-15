Barclays PLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 152.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Exantas Capital worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Exantas Capital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Exantas Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Exantas Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exantas Capital by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Elliott acquired 12,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $163,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $75,432.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,419 shares of company stock worth $339,042. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAN opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.71. Exantas Capital Corp has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 223.49 and a quick ratio of 285.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 58.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

