Barclays PLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,256 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $2.00 on Friday. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $153.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

