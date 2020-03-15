Barclays PLC Has $484,000 Stake in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 106.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $372,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 46.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,393.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 96,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. Kura Oncology Inc has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

