Barclays PLC Has $491,000 Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 63.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of AROW opened at $28.29 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

