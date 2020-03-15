Barclays PLC Has $497,000 Stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of PetIQ worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 27.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PETQ shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $535,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,475. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.66 million, a P/E ratio of -44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. PetIQ Inc has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.