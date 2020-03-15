Barclays PLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 141.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,827,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.85. The firm has a market cap of $320.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.58. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.19 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

