Barclays PLC Purchases 10,576 Shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Avrobio worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Avrobio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Avrobio during the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Avrobio by 150.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 386,724 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avrobio by 40.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 376,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Avrobio by 33.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Avrobio from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVRO opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. Avrobio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.