Barclays PLC Purchases 36,216 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 524,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 598,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506,747 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

RIGL opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.30% and a negative net margin of 112.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.