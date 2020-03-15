Barclays PLC Purchases 49,270 Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,270 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANH opened at $2.04 on Friday. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 41.82 and a quick ratio of 41.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $201.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

