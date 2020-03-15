Barclays PLC Purchases 7,360 Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of i3 Verticals worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 22.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1,053.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 134,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 135.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. i3 Verticals Inc has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.39 million, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

