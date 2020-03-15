Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 18,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,772,058.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 27,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $1,109,351.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,454.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,552,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.35 million, a P/E ratio of 158.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.