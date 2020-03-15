Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 104.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,631 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 49,345 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $4,490,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 150.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 593,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,860.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

