Barclays PLC Raises Position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 255.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amalgamated Bank worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

AMAL stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

