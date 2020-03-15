Barclays PLC Raises Position in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 178.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Caesarstone worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CSTE stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. Caesarstone Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $133.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

