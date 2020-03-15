Barclays PLC Raises Stake in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CryoPort by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,663,000 after buying an additional 396,281 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CryoPort by 174.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,049,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CryoPort by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,399 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,396,000 after buying an additional 244,112 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in CryoPort by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 361,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in CryoPort by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 352,391 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. ValuEngine lowered CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CryoPort from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.20 million, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.81. CryoPort Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

