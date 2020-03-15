Barclays PLC Raises Stake in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of SI-Bone worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $334,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,254 shares of company stock worth $1,039,451. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.09. SI-Bone Inc has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

