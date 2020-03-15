Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,318,322.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,271,175.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,283. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.70. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 23.30%. Research analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

