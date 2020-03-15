Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 222.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Golden Entertainment worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDEN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of GDEN opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.16 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GDEN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.