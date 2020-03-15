Barclays PLC Sells 164,331 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Limelight Networks worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.55 million, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

