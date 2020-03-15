Barclays PLC Sells 256,980 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $127.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

