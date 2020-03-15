Barclays PLC Sells 4,491 Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 8.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRK. TheStreet downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Itau Unibanco raised shares of GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GeoPark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of GPRK opened at $9.93 on Friday. GeoPark Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

