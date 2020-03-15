Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EIX. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,733,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.