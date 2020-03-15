Baupost Group LLC MA Cuts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Baupost Group LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,887,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,612,597 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for approximately 2.3% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 3.57% of PG&E worth $205,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PG&E by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in PG&E by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PCG opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($13.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.