Bell Bank Buys Shares of 1,861 ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Bell Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.74.

Shares of NOW opened at $287.67 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total value of $629,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,220 shares in the company, valued at $12,841,644.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,104 shares of company stock valued at $30,796,087. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.