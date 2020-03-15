Bell Bank Takes Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Cigna by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Cigna by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $179.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.32. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

