Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 134.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 969,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,158,000 after purchasing an additional 229,289 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 209,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 175,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

BLKB opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.21. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

