Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 142.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Blackline worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after buying an additional 380,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,845,000 after buying an additional 170,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 40,538 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 686,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BL opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Blackline news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,570 shares of company stock worth $13,991,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

