Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

