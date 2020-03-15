Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,546 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Novanta were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Novanta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Novanta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 13.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Novanta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,893 shares of company stock worth $2,415,381. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56. Novanta Inc has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

