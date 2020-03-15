Blair William & Co. IL Buys 27,410 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 924,755 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,997,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 52,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 341,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 668.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 966,651 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 825,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 47,199 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 470.3% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 654,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 539,742 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDSI has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 556,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,136,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

BDSI opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

