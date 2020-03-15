Blair William & Co. IL Buys 5,348 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $89.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

