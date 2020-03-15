Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nevro were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO opened at $100.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. Nevro Corp has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVRO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.