Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 103,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,052.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total value of $10,000,348.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,737,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,868 shares of company stock worth $13,694,928. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cross Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $118.82 and a one year high of $206.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

