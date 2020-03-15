Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 2.21% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000.

Shares of TBF stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

