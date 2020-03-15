Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after buying an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after buying an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,099,000 after buying an additional 173,397 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of COF stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

