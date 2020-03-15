Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Comerica Bank grew its stake in WP Carey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in WP Carey by 90.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in WP Carey by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WP Carey alerts:

In other WP Carey news, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

WPC stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.00%.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.