Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,179,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,999,000 after acquiring an additional 298,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,837,000 after acquiring an additional 203,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $59.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

