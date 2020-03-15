Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,802,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $82.80.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.