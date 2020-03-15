Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

ZM opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,343.54. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $129.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $744,034.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 31,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $3,437,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 195,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,056,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,410 shares of company stock worth $61,650,628.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

