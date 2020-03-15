Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $219.63 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $189.69 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.53.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.