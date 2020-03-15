Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 14,998 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Palomar were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Palomar by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 775.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palomar news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $242,585,100.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLMR. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Palomar stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 224.34. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

