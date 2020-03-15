Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 21,527 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $270.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.