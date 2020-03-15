Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 48,459 Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 20.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Public Limited has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.5194 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is 210.93%.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

