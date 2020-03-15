Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.96% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN opened at $27.17 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

