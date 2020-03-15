Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.20% of Cannae worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cannae by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cannae by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. Cannae Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

